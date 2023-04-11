Lavender Hill champion Shaiyene Fritz jetted off to China to participate in the 11th World Heyball Masters Championships and although she did not win, she came back home with a job offer. Shaiyene, 21, hosted various fundraising events and even sold washing powder to help raise funds for her trip.

After she appeared in the Daily Voice, mense reached out to help and she even received an anonymous donation of R15 000. Shaiyene says she played four matches and lost in the second stage against a Mongolian player, final score 11/8. “The competition was tough, the players were very good. (But) it motivated me to go back next year and do better and be stronger,” she tells the Daily Voice.

“I made a lot of silly mistakes, like missing balls which I shouldn’t have but that is attributed to the pressure.” Heyball was previously known as Chinese pool. Shaiyene says a Chinese man, Zheng Yubo, scooped the R12.5 million prize.

RECEIVED A JOB OFFER: Shaiyene Fritz, 21. Picture: Supplied “Next year I am planning to go a few days earlier so that I can rest and practise for my match because I arrived a day before the competition started and still felt jet-lagged. “I learned a lot of what to do and not to do but overall the competition was awesome, everything was top-notch.” Shaiyene is currently studying teaching at Stellenbosch University and says she was even invited to speak as a guest lecturer at the Hebei Normal University of Science and Technology in Qinhuangdao in China.