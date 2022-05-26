Doors will open on Friday at 10am and close on Sunday at 5pm.

The Plant Powered Show, the first of its kind on the African continent, takes place this weekend at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Aimed at those looking to live a healthier and sustainable lifestyle, the three day event will feature professional chefs, celebrity cooks and rising stars hosting live cooking demos and masterclasses and a marketplace with hundreds of vegan and plant-based food and products to sample and buy.

Chefs include MasterChef SA judge Zola Nene, MasterChef Australia 2020 finalist Simon Toohey (online from Melbourne), Jenny Morris and MasterChef SA finalists Andriëtte de la Harpe and Tarryn de Kock.

DEMOS: MasterChef’s Zola Nene

Tickets for The Plant Powered Show are available from Quicket or at the door at R250 for adults, R200 for students and pensioners. Tickets for the Masterclass cost R145.