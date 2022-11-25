A Mitchells Plain woman will be making a stylish statement at her first fashion show after she created her own free tydskrif. Robin-Lee Johnson, 28, from Beacon Valley started her Woman Up and Man Up digital magazines last year.

She says the fashion show is set to celebrate her magazines’ one-year anniversary as well as highlight the beauty of those in her community. “My magazine is digital and free because I want everyone to get it,” she explains. “The content is to inspire, uplift and empower people that want to start something in their own lives or who is going through something.

“I write about things we face but I make sure there is also a solution, whether it is relationship issues, anxiety disorder or depression; there will be helplines so when people are done reading they know what to do.” EVENT: Woman Up Fashion Show She explains that the magazines serve as a diary for men, women and now also teens, so that they do not become confined to their situation. “The fashion show will be a competition as well, so I allow people in Mitchells Plain to enter in order to gain access to the prizes, and the celebrities I will have there are people they don’t see every day.

“Those are the people I want them to be in contact with,” Robin-Lee adds. She says people can win a business course and photo shoots, and a magazine cover among others. “I want to be the connector for everyone, so that if people need anything they can come to me and I will hook them with the right people.