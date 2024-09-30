Anti-apartheid activist Shaheeda Duncan has proven that age is nothing but a number after achieving her Bachelor of Education degree at 63 years old. Hailing from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain, Shaheeda’s journey to academic success spanned 11 challenging years, primarily due to financial constraints.

On Friday, her dedication was celebrated when she graduated from the University of South Africa (UNISA) with a B.Ed Degree in Further Education and Training. Shaheeda says: “My story dates back to the 1960s in District Six where I was born. It continued in Hanover Park, where I spent most of my life. In 1976, the riots started. “I was in Grade 9 at Hanover Park High (now Crystal High). Ek het vir jou voor in daai riots gehardloop, teargas, alles. I ran so much that I didn't run back to school,” she jokes.

Capped: Duncan at graduation. Picture: screenshot It wasn’t until 1995 that the factory worker experienced her first encounter with computers, thanks to a course facilitated by her employer. Her destiny took a significant turn in 2006, when her daughter, then in matric at Cedar High, nominated her as a volunteer to teach computer classes at the school. “I then taught Microsoft Word, Excel, email, PowerPoint. While doing this, I watched kids pass and get their matric. That is why in 2006, I decided it’s my turn. At the age of 50, I completed my matric.”

Shaheeda enrolled for her B.Ed degree in 2013. However, financial difficulties forced her to put her studies on hold. “I couldn't get a bursary because of the age factor, but by 2021 I had saved enough and completed 10 modules. In 2022, I completed another 10. Last year, I finished my studies, and this year I graduated,” she recounts proudly. “Standing on that stage, it was such a good feeling, finally the girl from the stone steps in District Six, running in riots, being capped.”