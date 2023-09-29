The City of Cape Town once again sets the stage for the ‘Pink Sea’ of the Totalsports Women’s 10km race and 5km fun run, taking place on Sunday.
After being postponed due to safety concerns during the taxi strike last month, the race spills onto the streets of Cape Town.
Throughout event day, PinkDrive will offer free clinical breast examinations and highlight the importance of self-breast examinations.
The event is guaranteed to be extra special, as the race features on-route entertainment, as well as a live performance by sensational band GoodLuck at the race village.
Visitors and residents are reminded of road closures and MyCiTi deviation routes.