Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have got married – again.
The couple – who first tied the knot in a prank ceremony Las Vegas in March before making their union official in a Santa Barbara court last weekend – had a proper wedding and extravagant reception this time with family and friends in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday.
Bride and groom wore Dolce and Gabbana outfits, with the Poosh founder teaming her short white dress with a long embroidered veil.
Kourtney’s children, Mason 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign – who she has with former partner Scott Disick – attended, along with her mother Kris Jenner and siblings Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as the latter’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, and her momager’s partner, Corey Gamble.
On Travis’ side were his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and friends including Machine Gun Kelly and his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.
According to MailOnline, Kourtney entered the garden for the outdoor ceremony at Castello Brown on the arm of her mother while a woman sang Ave Maria.
They then exchanged vows as dusk fell, before posing for photos ahead of further celebrations in the evening.
After the ceremony at the villa owned by D&G, which sponsored the wedding, the party moved up the hill to Castello Brown.
Instagram photos posted by Kylie Jenner revealed a fresh pasta bar, with staff seen cooking different sauces and serving up dishes on colourful D&G china.
For dessert, there was also a cannoli station, where Italian pastries with cream fillings were served.
The wedding cake was a four-tiered white spectacle, with red rose petals covering the base.
Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, rented out an entire castle, which was built during Roman times, for their four-day Italian celebration, but are also planning a reception for their friends back in Los Angeles soon.
This is the third marriage for Travis, but the first for Kourtney.