Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have got married – again. The couple – who first tied the knot in a prank ceremony Las Vegas in March before making their union official in a Santa Barbara court last weekend – had a proper wedding and extravagant reception this time with family and friends in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday.

Instagram photos posted by Kylie Jenner revealed a fresh pasta bar, with staff seen cooking different sauces and serving up dishes on colourful D&G china. For dessert, there was also a cannoli station, where Italian pastries with cream fillings were served. The wedding cake was a four-tiered white spectacle, with red rose petals covering the base.