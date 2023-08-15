If you love arm wrestling, now’s the time to pop a blikkie spinach like Popeye and flex your way to the top. The Karma Bulldogs, an arm wrestling club from Uitsig, is hosting an arm wrestling fundraiser for their members to compete at this year’s World Championships in Malaysia.

ARM SO EXCITED: Jaco Botma, president of Karma Bulldogs President Jaco Botma says the fun event is also aimed at shining a spotlight on the sport and recruiting more members. “This is for newbies, because it is a fundraising event we will be very strict on rules to protect the guys. “This event is for the whole family,” Jaco explained.

Several arm wrestling clubs will compete at the event but it is also open to anyone interested in trying out the sport. Jaco said men, women and children are all welcome to come and test their spiere. En moenie worry nie, you can use both your left and right arms.

“You don’t have to know how to arm wrestle or even be strong, and although the sport is very technical, it’s not difficult, en enige iemand sal net kan in val,” Jaco added. KWAAI: AN ARM WRESTLING Rafeeq Joseph, captain of the Cape Viperz, said the funds raised will go towards the athletes who qualified for the World Champs from the national event at the end of July. “The funding will go towards them to compete on the world stage,” Joseph added.

He said if someone from the public wins, he or she will get bragging rights, a certificate and possibly get scouted by one of the clubs. “You just have to have a bit of courage, table confidence and be into strength because you have to have that confidence to take someone else on,” Joseph wysed. “It’s not really for guys with big egos, it is a sport where everybody is humble.

“You just come to the table with a set of hands,” Rafeeq joked. ENTER NOW: Fundraiser in Durbanville The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, August 26, at Peppa Jack Mex & Grill in Durbanville. You will arm wrestle according to your weight class.