If you love arm wrestling, now’s the time to pop a blikkie spinach like Popeye and flex your way to the top.
The Karma Bulldogs, an arm wrestling club from Uitsig, is hosting an arm wrestling fundraiser for their members to compete at this year’s World Championships in Malaysia.
President Jaco Botma says the fun event is also aimed at shining a spotlight on the sport and recruiting more members.
“This is for newbies, because it is a fundraising event we will be very strict on rules to protect the guys.
“This event is for the whole family,” Jaco explained.
Several arm wrestling clubs will compete at the event but it is also open to anyone interested in trying out the sport.
Jaco said men, women and children are all welcome to come and test their spiere.
En moenie worry nie, you can use both your left and right arms.
“You don’t have to know how to arm wrestle or even be strong, and although the sport is very technical, it’s not difficult, en enige iemand sal net kan in val,” Jaco added.
Rafeeq Joseph, captain of the Cape Viperz, said the funds raised will go towards the athletes who qualified for the World Champs from the national event at the end of July.
“The funding will go towards them to compete on the world stage,” Joseph added.
He said if someone from the public wins, he or she will get bragging rights, a certificate and possibly get scouted by one of the clubs.
“You just have to have a bit of courage, table confidence and be into strength because you have to have that confidence to take someone else on,” Joseph wysed.
“It’s not really for guys with big egos, it is a sport where everybody is humble.
“You just come to the table with a set of hands,” Rafeeq joked.
The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, August 26, at Peppa Jack Mex & Grill in Durbanville.
You will arm wrestle according to your weight class.
The entry fee is R150 per arm, or if you are feeling lucky, you can pay R200 for both arms.
For more information contact Jaco at 071 0121 747.