Social running group, the HIIT Squad (High Intensity Interval Training) hosted a charity event on Saturday to raise money to buy blankets for the homeless. Previously, the team from HIIT Running Squad refurbished a sukkeling family’s home in Bromwell Street, Salt River, by painting and furnishing it.

Headed by Neezaam Mohammed, the club is made up of members from different running clubs across Cape Town. HOST: Neezaam Mohammed Among many other charity drives, this month they decided to raise funds for blankets for the homeless. The members, their families and friends, wore colourful costumes to grab the attention of the public, says Neezaam.

“We had such a lekker vibe going. We decided to wear costumes on our Saturday Social Run to raise further interest and awareness of those struggling and in need. “To enhance the experience, we also decided to do a zumba session after our run by hiring a professional instructor.” Neezaam says members were eager to spread joy and create awareness.

“The runners’ efforts show their commitment to helping others,” he says. Runners came dressed up as Spiderman, players in Squid Game, there was also a Queen of Hearts and Forrest Gump, loads of hippies and other characters. The team of over 80 members ran on the Sea Point Promenade where curious mense watched them pass by.

“The event was a huge success, intriguing lots of Promenade walkers and runners as to our exciting costumes and questions of how they can assist,” says Neezaam. KEEP WARM: Abubakr Salie “We managed to raise R5000 thus far and hope to further that amount in the coming week. “We are also doing a clothing collection.”

Runner Muneem Bassier says: “Having to dress up in a costume after the morning prayer on a misty winter Saturday morning to do a charity run with the HIIT Squad was the best ever. Muneem Bassier “We are more than just a social running team, they ensure that family and camaraderie goes hand in hand. “As the saying goes, charity begins at home, and HIIT Squad is home.”