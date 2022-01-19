Three special baby girls from Mitchells Plain received a massive donation of goodies worth R50 000 from Clicks on Tuesday after appearing in the Daily Voice.

The girls, who are four months old, were born as a set of quadruplets to mom Berenice Jacobs.

The mother of seven made headlines after she appealed for help ahead of her extraordinary birth last year.

Berenice, 36, gave birth to four healthy babies at Groote Schuur Hospital in September via C-Section, but just a few weeks later one of the babies, the only boy named Cole, died after contracting an infection.

The unemployed mom from Tafelsig was sent home in November with her three bundles of joy named, Cleo, Chloe and Claire.

She says it’s been a tough road for the family financially to care for three babies simultaneously and was overjoyed when she received goodies valued at R50 000.

PAMPERED: Berenice and kids at Clicks Baby Store in Canal Walk

Clicks staff contacted the Daily Voice after reading Berenice’s story and the babies and their three older brothers were taken to the Clicks Baby Store in Canal Walk for the handover.

The family received various essentials including nappies, toiletries as well as prams and baby seats for the triplets.

The items were handed over by assistant manager, Naadir Jacobs, who said they wanted to assist the family.

Berenice says all three girls are doing well and have grown nearly three times their birth weight.

“They are all healthy and we have no problems, which we are very grateful for as they were born prematurely,” she says.

“Financially, it’s been very stressful because I don’t work and I was worried because nappies are very expensive, so I am very happy for the donations and I know it will help a lot.

“The neighbours and my other three boys help me during feeding and bath times. It gets hectic but I have learnt how to attend to each one’s needs.

“They have very different personalities and Chloe sommer tries to get of the bed on her own so I must always watch her.

“Every day I get up at 5am because hulle staan vroeg op and I go sleep at 1am the next morning so I am always very moeg.”

Clicks managing executive, Vikash Singh, says they are pleased they could make a difference.

“We’ve just opened our new Clicks Baby Store at Canal Walk, so we are thrilled to support the Tafelsig triplets as part of our commitment to building a healthier future for our local community.

“Having triplets is such a special gift and we wish the whole family much love and all the best on this exciting journey.”

