Mitchells Plain buzzed with excitement on Sunday as a tiny trio from Eastridge celebrated their first milestone. Despite all obstacles they’ve faced, triplets Leah, Tia and Mia were the centre of attention at their first birthday party.

Originally from Tafelsig, they made headlines when their ma Tamryn Steyn bundled up her babies and reached out to the Mustadafin Foundation last week. At the time, the mom of five said she got a skrik when doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital revealed that she was carrying three kleintjies – she gave birth on September 18, 2021. After being discharged from hospital, she sukkeled and it was revealed that as an unemployed mother, she could not afford basic supplies and resorted to using Shoprite sakkies as nappies.

She could also not afford food and her breast milk dried up, adding to her woes. Picture: LEON KNIPE AND SUPPLIED The party on Sunday was hosted by aunties Jo-Anne Martin and Janine Jacobs, who have since taken over the care of the girls. Jo-Anne said that in April, the girlies were removed from Tamryn’s care due to drug abuse.

“The triplets were taken from her because she started using drugs and said she needed a break because she was overwhelmed,” she said. A HANDFUL: Tamryn with Leah, Mia and Tia. Picture: LEON KNIPE AND SUPPLIED “I look after two girls and her son, and my sister Janine looks after one of the triplets. “We are currently busy with social workers and had to split them across two homes because we wanted to keep them in the family,” Jo-Anne added.

She said that as single parent it has been moelik raising the triplets, but explained they are blessing and bring so much joy to the family. “They are crawling and so far Leah can stand up,” she said. “They are a handful but we love them and they bring us so much joy.