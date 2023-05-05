Cape Town journalist and influencer Venecia Valentine has shown that she not only has a passion for people and their stories, but she also has a huge heart to assist those who need it most. The petite Mitchells Plain mom showed that dynamite does indeed come in small packages when she summoned her “elves” and collected hundreds of clothing items for her Winter Warmers Thrift Store.

The winkel was opened on Sunday for a free shopping spree for underprivileged mense, some who haven’t even experienced what it’s like to buy clothes out of a shop, she explains. DIG IN: Shoppers at the Winter Warmers Thrift Shop besig Venecia says two weeks before the free thrift store opened, she put out a post on social media to have people nominate community members who were in need of clothing. As many as 214 coupons were then handed out to the nominees, which they could use at the shop.

“Each coupon was worth R400, and the clothes you could ‘buy’ cost between R5 and R10. I wanted to give the less fortunate the feeling of dignity,” says Venecia. “We had about 400 shoppers. I wanted them to feel what it’s like to be able to go into a ‘clothing store’ or ‘the mall’, with their own budget, to spend on what they want. “It’s the first time I’ve done the Winter Warmers Thrift Store for the needy, before this I collected clothes and went to drop them off at different places.

“Most times that bag of clothes doesn’t have something for each member of the family. “So this time they could choose something for every member of the family.” Venecia adds that what made everything extra special was that the shoppers also got a donut and coffee.

“That gives them the feeling that they also get to get something lekker while out shopping, cause that’s what we do when we go to the mall, we get a nibble as well. “There were also toiletry packs made up that were donated by the teachers of Seaview Primary School, they also gave me the school quad to use for the project because it’s in my community and it serves the community. Baydu Adams donated pads.” JOY: Venecia. PICTURES: Ra’ ees Mathews She adds that their reward was seeing the shoppers happiness.