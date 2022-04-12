Former bus busker, Vezz, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart over the weekend.

The Tafelsig couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with only 20 family members.

Vezz, whose real name is Lance Fortuin, shot to fame in April last year when the Daily Voice first told the story about his journey as a busker trying to make ends meet to feed and clothe his girlfriend Natasha and their two-year-old son Adam.

Vezz would wake up at the crack of dawn every day to sing for bus and taxi commuters in the hopes of earning a few rands to get by.

INTIMATE CEREMONY: Vezz

The 26-year-old says it was a dream come true to marry his best friend at a friend’s home in Constantia on Saturday.

“Before we got married, we dated for five years and had a three-year-old son,” he says.

“We had too many complications and decided that we had to get married because we need our blessings, and what’s the use of living together for so long, still not married?

“We did a lot of preparations in one week because a lot of things got cancelled and dropped, so I had to run like a mad chicken to sort out everything at the last minute, but it was a beautiful gathering.”

Vezz says he’s known Natasha since Grade 1 but they only started dating as adults.

“Natasha fell in love with me at one of my shows when I touched her chin as I was singing When A Man Loves A Woman to her,” he jokes.

The two hit it off almost immediately and Vezz says they are soulmates: “It was tough but we made it work and are still making it work.

“Because no matter what I was going through, she always stood by my side and always made sure I’m OK as I do too for her.”

Natasha wore a long white, lace dress with a slit while Vezz was uitgevat in a beige suit.

Vezz’s hit song Is It Love is currently playing on the HeartFM Top 40 Chart.

