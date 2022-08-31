Oud ma nog nie koud is how these ladies from the Netreg Senior Women’s Club described themselves as they lend a helping hand to the street sweepers and bin collectors in their area on Monday. The women swept the streets, raked the glass and picked up litter.

Chairperson Barbara Cupido says the non-profit organisation has been around for 52 years and the ladies, between the ages of 55 to 80 years old, are from Bonteheuwel and Netreg. The group gathers every Thursday to do various activities such as beading, painting, knitting or cooking for the community. AID: Netreg Senior Women’s Club aunties And Monday they decided to clean up the streets.

Barbara says: “We try to do our bit in the community and with Operation Clean Up, we wanted to show our appreciation to the street sweepers en die ouens wie op die vullis lorrie werk because those people don’t get recognised but we wanted to salute and honour them for the work they do.” GIVE BACK: Barbara Cupido She says Netreg Senior Women’s Club is entirely self-funded when it comes to their activities. “As an NPO, we try to do everything on our own and out of our own pockets.’

“During the year we host market days, cake sales, we sell or donate our beadwork and at the end of the year we split the money equally between us women and everyone goes home with a pay pakkie,” says Cupido. HELPING HAND: Denise Felix collecting the litter One of the ladies is Yvonne Abrahams, 62, who joined in 2019 after retiring to look after her sick mom but who sadly died in June. “I have more time on my hands now and it is just once a week because there is a lot to do in the community and I am able to assist where I can but I enjoy being part of their club, it is such a pleasure to be with them,” says Abrahams.