Over a dozen children underwent life-changing surgery during Smile Week at the Tygerberg Hospital. The initiative – running for 13 years – focuses on the reconstruction of cleft lips and palate repairs, as well as other surgeries.

Smile Foundation CEO Kim Robertson Smith says working with the Tygerberg Hospital has afforded them the opportunity to change many lives. CHANGING LIVES: Smile Foundation team up with Tygerberg Hospital “Nelson Mandela started the Smile Foundation 22 years ago and he wanted everybody to have a normal healthy happy life and that is what is important at the foundation. “We don’t only assist the children but the entire family as well, giving them the necessary support,” Robertson Smith adds.

BETTER LIVING: CEO Kim Robertson Smith Mom Sharlene Nkoko, 22, says she couldn’t be happier after her eight-month-old son Maurice received surgery on his cleft lip. “I didn’t expect this,” she explains. “I was shocked when I saw him after the surgery. I'm very happy with the outcome.”

She says the foundation has given her son the opportunity to live his life to the fullest. “In my community, there’s not a lot of these cases but whenever I came to the hospital I left with a different view on his situation. BABY: Sharlene Nkoko “I am really happy for him and for Smile helping me to make him smile,” she adds.

Beauty Kafumbe, 48, only had praise for the organisation for helping her eight-year-old son Asbrite, who had surgery on his hands on Wednesday. “I am so happy that my son is happy, he even asked me if they are going to open his hands cause he wants to start writing in his book,” the mom says. DREAMS OF PLAYING SOCCER: Beauty Kafumbe and Asbrite She adds that her son will also now be able to achieve his dream of becoming a soccer player.

“This is going to help him because the next step is to fix his toes which are also closed together.” Nick Kairinos, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Tygerberg Hospital, tells the Daily Voice that the most rewarding aspect about the procedure is when he is able to make a child smile again. “Being able to do a procedure and afterwards you go back into the ward and you see the smile not only on the child’s mouth but in their eyes. You can see that they are so much happier,” he says.