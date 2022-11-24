In Morgenster, Mitchells Plain, kids were in a festive mood when they recently celebrated their footie club’s 29 years in existence. On Saturday, the management of Morgenster United Football Club made their players feel worthy and appreciated by expressing their gratitude towards the kids who prefer sport over crime and drugs, which is sadly rife in the community.

All the players received medals and trophies. The club was established in 1993 by Mehmood Fyzoo, Jacob Goliath, Clive Scullard and Vernon van Niekerk, who started this initiative in a park, and later joined the Local Football Association (LFA). Their goal for the Plain, which was a relatively new area at the time, was to create a soccer club for the people in the community.

Today, we have a densely populated community with the huge problems of crime, gangs and drugs, so we need to create better opportunities for our youth. Secretary Wayne Gabriels, who played in the original senior team back in 1993, says: “They have huge responsibilities in making sure that players feel safe and that they can see a bright foreseeable future for themselves. “Part of the goal is to continue the legacy of our founder members and create the opportunities that these players deserve. We thrive on getting our players into bigger academies and at the same time make sure we are able to sustain our club.”

RJ Brown, who is one of the star players in the Under-16 squad, was named the LFA’s Sportsman of the Year. CONGRATS: Brown and White It goes without saying that so many of our kids are falling behind due to a lack of opportunity, yet we have so many who are talented beyond measure. Meanwhile, Blackheath FC also presented an evening of fun, food and most importantly, recognising their talented players.

Their gold medals were sponsored by Blue Ribbon, and players also received certificates and trophies. ENJOY: Food from Blue Ribbon This small gesture will go a long way, and it was easy to see how important this sport was to these players who put in the effort to succeed. The kids travel in groups, some on foot and others on public transport, to get to and from their practice sessions.

JOY: Food from Blue Ribbon These players travel from surrounding areas whenever it’s safe to do so, as well as from neighbouring towns like Eerste River, Kleinvlei, Happy Valley, Dennemere, Imfuleni and some are also from Blackheath itself. Asked how safe it is to travel from these areas to Blackheath, coach Shakier Du Plessis says in most cases, players are actually not able to attend practices. “It’s a winter sport so the sun sets very early and this makes it dangerous for our players. Some of these kids have been mugged more than once. But they will come again because of their love for this sport.”

Blackheath FC was established in 1998 and has 15 committee members whose ultimate goal is to find talent from the area and pass them on to top teams in our country. Teamwork makes dream work: Blackheath Football Club These members also help fund transport money so that kids don’t have to walk in the rain or get robbed, says Du Plissis. They also help by purchasing the basic gear which some kids aren’t able to afford.

“We believe in our slogan ‘Unity in Diversity’ and this is ultimately what sport is. It’s making sure we find the diamonds in the rough but we can only do this when everyone is given the chance.” On Saturday, 80 players with huge dreams came together in a school hall to be recognised in sport, while having the time of their lives. As a guest speaker I thanked the parents who showed support for their children from the sidelines of the soccer field and made sure that all these kids are safe and enjoying the freedom of sport.

Some of these young players have big dreams of one day representing our country and are setting goals for themselves. Clayton Carolus, who plays in the Under-14 team already, got chosen to represent Western Province in the Peace Cup which was held in Johannesburg last September. He received many awards and is known to be the star of his team. Coaches believe that with the right guidance and support he can easily represent this country and become a household name.