A talented young fashion designer from Delft, who used to be mocked and laughed at for her outlandish sense of fashion, will be showcasing her clothing at this year’s Africa Fashion Week London in the UK in October. Anita Hlazo, 25, from Suburban, started her clothing label Afrogrunge in 2018 after completing her degree in Fashion Design at CPUT in 2017.

“I have this brand because as a black woman who stayed in Gugulethu, I was into this subculture called grunge which is centred around white teenagers and rock music and at the time in Gugs, everyone was into House music, and I liked skateboarding, buying second-hand clothes and altering it,” says Anita. REPPED: Models in Afrogrunge “I bought things that made me happy and did not follow the communal trend, and that set me apart because it’s an experience that not a lot of people go through and only a certain group relates to that. “I felt it a lot especially living in Gugulethu.

“The moment you do something, which is considered weird, you stick out and I felt I stuck out a lot and people would ask me, what am I doing and why am I dressed like this.” TALENT: Dress to impress Despite the lack of acceptance, Anita says she has not allowed the opinions of others to deter her. The determined designer kept true to herself and for her troubles, she got to showcase her work at the South African Fashion Week.

In addition, she has also dressed influencers, celebrities and artists such as Moonchild Sanelly. CELEB: Moonchild Sanelly Moonchild Sanelly She has worked with streetwear giants such as Nike Woman and Redbat Posse and said she got these opportunities through social media. “I want to show people that opportunities are accessible, you can literally message someone and things can work out.”