Renecia Hophon from Retreat is the Daily Voice’s new pickled fish queen. The 54-year-old has the best pickled fish recipe in Cape Town and bagged a lekker cash prize of R10 000 on Saturday.

More than 100 mense entered the annual Daily Voice pickled fish competition this year. The top five, armed with bowls of delicious pickled fish, came out to wow the judges at the Golden Acre Shopping Centre, which was the venue sponsor on Saturday. The top five were Nicolene Meyer, Shireen Kadalie, Monique Lawrence, Moerida Netherlands and winner Renecia Hophon, who each received fish to present for the competition, and some cash for the ingredients, all sponsored by Atlantis Foods. VIED FOR THE TOP PRIZE: The five finalists. Pictures: Jack Lestrade. An emotional Renecia said she entered for the fun of it after her husband insisted that she give the competition a try.

“I feel very excited and grateful. I learned the recipe from my mom,” she says. She says the secret to her winning recipe is time. “I let it rest for quite some time, I don’t do it the day before.

“I made my onions on Tuesday already so it has to sit for some time before putting the dish together.” DIE BESTE VIS INNIE KAAP: Renecia Hophon from Retreat bagged the title and R10 000. Picture: Jack Lestrade Captain Voice kept the gees high and engaged the audience to kap it uit for a prize while DJ Clint Supreme klopped the numbers. The MC for the event was Andy Heynes from P-Fore online radio and there was also a special performance by entertainer Shadley Schroeder.

Chef Paul Aspeling, who was one of the judges, said he found the competition to be “very intense” considering the number of Capetonians who entered, but said Renecia’s pickled fish had them begging for more. CHEF: Paul Aspeling. Pictures: Jack Lestrade “I am absolutely happy with the winner, the panel agreed on that contestant being the winner. WENT FOR SECONDS: Judging panel. Pictures: Jack Lestrade. “We are happy to have Atlantis Foods on board sponsoring the top five with fish which helps to take off the pressure financially.”

Each runner up received cash vouchers from Atlantis Foods. Fishrite, a subsidiary of Atlantis Foods, said it was delighted to be involved with the Daily Voice’s search for the Cape’s pickled fish champion. “As a Cape Town-based company, the tradition of making and enjoying pickled fish is close to our hearts and one that we share with our community.

KLAP HANDE: Crowd at the Golden Acre Mall. Pictures: Jack Lestrade. “We enjoyed seeing the finalists battle it out and tasting the delicious end results. Well done to all the finalists and the 2023 winner.” Fishrite offers quality seafood to the local community which is good value for money, with shops in Lansdowne, Philippi Plaza and Montague Gardens. Renecia Hophon’s lekker

CAPS: winning pickled fish recipe 12 pieces of hake, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper Dip in egg and flour, and fry.

Set aside to cool down. *SAUCE* 8 large onions

500ml vinegar 100ml water Spice Mecca pickling spice

6 cinnamon sticks 6 curry leaves 6 bay leaves

1 tbsp seafood masala 3 tbsp turmeric. 4 tbsp Rajah medium curry powder

250g sugar 2 tbsp apricot jam Salt to taste

Method Sauté the onions until glassy, do not overcook, they must still be crunchy. Then slowly add all the other ingredients, tasting as you go along.