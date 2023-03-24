Two meisies from Mitchells Plain have shimmied their way onto the international stage and will now represent South Africa at the Belly Dance World Cup. Tyler Adams, 17, and Zoe Harker, 15, have been selected to skud their green and gold hips at the World Cup in Portugal, which will take place between June 30 and July 8.

The duo, who are part of the Aphrodite Belly Dance Studio based in San Remo, Strandfontein, came up against kwaai competition at the qualifiers that took place in Centurion from March 14 to 17. Zoe, a Grade 9 pupil at Mondale High, says that competing for her country in this sport will be one of her proudest moments. “I feel very happy and excited to be going to Portugal to represent my country after practising and working so hard, I’m glad it paid off,” she adds.

“Being 15 and representing my country in dance is a real achievement for me, especially because I started dancing at the young age of four. It makes me happy to see how far I have come in my dance career.” PROUD MOMENT: Zoe Harker, 15, of Mondale High Zoe scooped two silver medals at the World Cup qualifier and also received a gold medal at Miss Belly Dance South Africa. Meanwhile, Tyler, who is a Grade 11 pupil at Strandfontein High, bagged three silver medals at the qualifier and also holds the title of Miss Teen Belly Dance South Africa, which she says is a “great honour”.

TALENT: Strandfontein High girl “The title also gave me so much self-confidence. I wish to motivate all the young ladies out there. With perseverance you can take on any challenge,” Tyler tells the Daily Voice. HONOURED: Tyler Adams Stephanie Singh, director of the Aphrodite Belly Dance Studio, adds that it’s a proud moment for the club. “We are going to represent South Africa. This is the first for our community in Strandfontein, Mitchells Plain, Pelikan Park and Khayelitsha.