A 55-year-old ouma from Wetton is pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming an author and has published her fourth children’s book, titled Pawprints in Muzaffar’s Heart. Kariema Taliep Davids is a self-published author who writes illustrated children’s books for laaities between the ages of three and nine years old .

And the proud ouma se biggest inspiration is her grandchildren. The mom of two boys explained that her latest book is about grieving the loss of a pet, based on the family cat Trixi, who died of old age, and how her grandson Muzaffar, three, could not understand the loss. “When I lost my mom in 2005, someone said that I need to get a cat because it helps with the healing and I adopted the cat in Bellville,” Kariema explained.

“Muzaffar was very attached to the cat. It is like losing a person because I cried with him. “He was not home when the cat died. When we told him, he was confused because he didn’t know what I was talking about. He asked ‘doesn't she love us anymore, isn’t she coming to my party?’” “All these questions because it was difficult to let go of something so special,” she added.

BOOK TITLE: Pawprints in Muzaffar’s Heart Kariema said the books are all based on life lessons. “The theme of my story books are all life lessons for kids. My books are about caring, sharing, bullying and diversity. My plan is to have all the books in schools because it caters to the children,” the vrou added. According to Kariema, it took her two months to write her latest book but due to a lack of finances, she couldn’t publish it sooner.

However, she is not about to put her pen down yet, as she is planning to release an Afrikaans book and a teen range on alcohol, drug abuse and peer pressure. Kariem’s previous published books are Haniyah and the Pink Rabbit, Haniyah Goes to School and Haniyah Discovers Diversity and Paw Prints in Muzaffar’s Heart, as well as a romantic novel, A passionate love. Haniyah is her five-year-old granddaughter.