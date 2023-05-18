Consumer studies pupils at Rocklands Secondary can now bak en brou in style following an upgrade to their kitchen. The R435 000 renovation was donated by GrandWest to create an enticing space for the young chefs to learn in.

Consumer studies teaches pupils about responsible and informed consumer behaviour in respect of food, clothing, housing and household equipment. General manager Mervyn Naidoo said that this was GrandWest’s way of giving back to the community. “As a vibrant part of the Cape Town community, it is important for GrandWest, as a responsible corporate citizen, to give back. We have chosen to focus on educational upliftment as we believe children are our country’s future,” he explained.

GrandWest stepped in after finding out that the laaities had to make do with outdated equipment for practical assessments, Naidoo said. GrandWest donated: Equipment Principal Nigel Pelston said the upgraded kitchen was perfect. “The renovation commenced during the school holidays and saw ceilings painted, tiles and skirtings replaced, cupboards repaired, window panes replaced and frames painted, sinks and lights fixed, magnetic whiteboards installed and 30 stools supplied,” he explained.