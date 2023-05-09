Matric ball season can be a costly affair for most parents trying to find the perfect dress or suit for Grade 12s, often running into thousands of rands. But now a local organisation, Inspire Incorporate, is getting ready to glam up learners for just R100.

The organisation, which is led by Steve Ross, started the initiative last year and pupils have close to 100 dresses to choose from including accessories and shoes. Ross said pupils from all schools are welcome to contact them for an outfit. BRAINCHILD: Inspire Incorporate’s Steve Ross.Pictures: Supplied “The hiring of the dress is R100 so that we can wash it and fix it if need be because some of the dresses are very fragile,” he explained.

“The dresses are very glamorous, some we got for free at boutiques as well, but the R100 is just for the maintenance of the clothes so that we can help another child for their matric ball or event. Glamorous: Long-sleeve dress “The initiative is running all the time, it is not only for matriculants but proms as well, ladies going to weddings or events and galas. “All are welcome to come and fit on a nice dress. We have various sizes from big to small.”