This drummie from Delft is marching her way to the world stage twirling one baton at a time. Majorette Ra’eesha Maneveld is proving that she is a leader to follow and will be flying the South African flag high in Croatia at the World Championships.

The Grade 7 pupil at Dr Van Der Ross Primary School received her Western Province, South African and SAMCA colours in Majorettes and will be representing the country in September. EFFORT: Ra’eesha hoping to raise funds for her Euro event.Pictures: Supplied She has taken part in six national competitions as a member of the school team and upgraded from the captain of the squad last year to being the team leader this year. The 12-year-old tells the Daily Voice: “I love drummies because I put a lot of effort in and I enjoy helping those who are struggling with some movements and teaching some of my teammates some discipline and just being a part of the team.

“I am very proud of myself, I never knew that I could come this far but I am very excited and nervous for my trip to Croatia as this is my first international trip.” She is still to take part in another major event taking place this year – the SAMCA National Championship 2023, taking place in Durban from 1-9 July. Mom Kauthar Maneveld said she enrolled her daughter at Dr Van Der Ross Primary because she had an interest in drummies and because the sport builds character and leadership.

She says her daughter has excelled beyond their wildest dreams. LOTS OF PRIDE: Parents Kauthar and Riedewaan Maneveld.Pictures: Supplied “It has been non-stop. Ra’eesha was the youngest that moved up into groups which are more advanced. “She was in Grade 3 when she did her first group competition and then they moved into smaller groups which showed off more skill.

“I am very supportive and I witness the effort they put in because they practise for hours after school and sometimes on Sundays, so it takes a lot out of her juggling school, practice and madressa all in one day but she manages.” She says fundraising has become a part of their life as money is needed for every competition. Ra’eesha needs R5500 to attend the Durban Nationals and R35 000, excluding training and flights, for Croatia.