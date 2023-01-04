The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade took place in a sweltering city centre on Monday, and Tweede Nuwe Jaar was celebrated as it should be, with about 20 000 minstrels and 100 000 people filling the streets with colour and the sounds of the Klopse. Muneeb Gambeno, director of the organisers, the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), says that commercial sponsorship is essential in making the carnival sustainable.

“The KKKA is a non-profit company and every one of our directors works on a voluntary basis, taking time out from their own businesses and jobs to make the event happen. “Only through financial assistance can we be sure that the event can continue and grow. It takes R6.5 million to put on the event, and over and above that, each troupe’s transport can cost around R 80 000,” he said. “Troupe owners land up paying out of their own pockets to make this happen, and this year we were able cover all transport costs and some food for the troupes at the Voorsmaakie at the [Kenilworth] Racecourse, and the event contributed towards the cost of transport on Monday.

“We want to ensure that our communities are able to celebrate this tradition and can put on the best show for Cape Town, and the world.” Devin Heffer, brand and communications manager for Hollywoodbets, added: “This is an incredible event to be a part of. “To be able to invest in the infrastructure that an event of this magnitude requires, and to support the day itself.