Before the Temple Boys took the Kaap by storm, there was the Doughnut Boys. These ouens, situated in the heart of Town Centre in Mitchells Plain, have been making sure that customers leave their winkel satisfied with blink lippe and vol magies for the past 30 years.

The Doughnut Boys, who are now groot manne, made a name for themselves when their mom single-handedly managed the winkel in a besig Town Centre. The three brothers, now in their 40s, say the only thing that remains is the very thing that brings the customers back – their mother’s secret recipe, which makes the doughnut crispy on the outside but soft and sweet on the inside. Yasier, 46, Mogamat Fagrie, 44, and Shamieg September, 42, say their doughnut journey started in the early 1990s when they used to help their mom sell the sweet treats after school.

Mogamat Fagrie explains: “We basically grew up on doughnuts. Our mommy stood here every day baking af the doughnut, to make sure it’s still warm when people bite into it. “She then suggested that we manage the store alone on a Sunday and here we are, from boys to men, still making doughnuts.” He says that when their mom died, aged 73, she not only left a business behind for them but had created an opportunity for the boeties to continue a lifelong legacy.

“You know, we get people who come here and tell us how four generations in their family bought and still buy here. “She left something behind for us. An opportunity to speak to so many people, to listen to so many stories ... that’s the nice part of this business,” adds Mogamat. The boetas make more than a 1 000 doughnuts a day.

“Our customers are everyone; from retail workers, to policemen, judges, journalists and even the people at the dental faculty. “I still joked and said to them, they tell people to stay away from sweet stuff but then they are always here in the line wanting to buy,” he lags. But he says their biggest asset is being kind to people: “Here you get sugar and spice and a generous amount of people being nice.”