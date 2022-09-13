Kaapse influencer and reality TV show winner Nadia Jaftha bagged the helse awards at the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards.
Jaftha was the big winner of the evening, scooping three awards including the main one, the DStv Content Creator of the Year Award. She also won the Comedy Award and the Thumb-stopping Award.
Mzansi content creators were celebrated on Saturday at the kwaai ceremony, which was held at The Galleria in Sandton.
It was for the mense who have been bringing joy to the country with their lagbol content that had many of us double tapping on social media.
When accepting her third gong, the 29-year-old Jaftha called her mother and told her the lekker news, with her proud mommy saying: “You are just phenomenal.”
Tropika Island of Treasure Season nine winner said: “I’m just so overwhelmed and grateful and just bursting with joy.
“I can’t believe that I won three awards in the three categories that I was nominated in.
“I’m in awe and disbelief but I couldn’t have done it without my supporters.”
Comedian Loyiso Madinga hosted the awards and viewers at home got to be a part of the action as the awards were broadcast live on TikTok, with Halle B Berry and Dezz Lee bringing all the blue carpet action.
The opening dance piece, choreographed by Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio, brought life to some of the most viewed social media reels and videos and set the tone for the night.
Skits have become the norm in content creation, and the audience were shown a spoof of DStv’s popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Cape Town aka Reel Housewives of DStv Content Creator Awards. Awards nominees Jaftha, Prev Reddy, Cassidy Nicholson and Nina Hastie starred in it.
Another Kaapenaar, multi-talented media bra Siv Ngesi, won the Cause Award for Sanitary Pad Vending Machine.