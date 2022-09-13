Kaapse influencer and reality TV show winner Nadia Jaftha bagged the helse awards at the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards. Jaftha was the big winner of the evening, scooping three awards including the main one, the DStv Content Creator of the Year Award. She also won the Comedy Award and the Thumb-stopping Award.

Tropika Island of Treasure Season nine winner said: "I'm just so overwhelmed and grateful and just bursting with joy. "I can't believe that I won three awards in the three categories that I was nominated in. "I'm in awe and disbelief but I couldn't have done it without my supporters."