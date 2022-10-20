Last weekend was filled with so many events and emotions for me, from the schools who displayed a high calibre of talent, to watching learners who refused to be called “mal”, and then it was the Cape Malay choir competition that ended rather abruptly. The Annual Next Generation musical showcase took place at the Liberty Promenade mall in Mitchells Plain on Saturday, proving that Cape schools have an abundance of talent.

With a record number of 18 schools participating this year, West End Primary and Spine Road High won first place in their categories, with Cascade Primary, Portland High and Lentegeur School for LSEN as runners up. WHAT A TALENTED BUNCH: Lentegeur School for LSEN As a judge, I was astounded and had to keep my composure but I was bursting with pride at the amount of talent displayed, knowing that our kids have the determination and drive to showcase self-choreographed performances to an audience which we know can be very difficult to please. The learners put together vibrant costumes and huge props and had uplifting messages.

They made sure Mitchells Plain made headlines for the right reasons. West End Primary and Spine Road High won first place in their categories, winning a R20 000 cash prize for their school, while Cascade Primary and Portland High came in second position in their categories, each winning R10 000 for their school. LEKKER VIR HULLE: R20 000 won by Spine Road High Lentegeur School for Learners with Special Education Needs received recognition with a special achievement award.

The cash prizes provide local schools with the opportunity to upgrade their facilities. This campaign is now in its 11th year as part of the mall’s social responsibility initiatives. The competition was open to all schools in Mitchells Plain, and was designed to encourage creativity and optimism among learners in the area.

The stand-out performance for me was a girl with Down Syndrome from Lentegeur School for LSEN, who brought me to tears when she delivered a poem, “Ek Issie Mal Nie”. She demanded that the thousands of mense in attendance listen to her every word and make them understand that kids with any disorder should be called kids first. “If I am Down Syndrome, don’t say ‘the Down Syndrome girl’, respect us enough to say the kid with Down Syndrome, say kid first before Down Syndrome or just call us people, we want to feel accepted in society,” she said.

FINISHED AS RUNNERS UP: Cascade Primary School kids Brenda Bibby, general manager of the Promenade, said the show was a hit. “This year’s Next Generation showcase was an absolute treat to attend and a joy to host. “Congratulations to all of the learners who participated.

‘You proved once again that your creativity knows no boundaries and deserve to be commended,” she added. Other judges on the panel were Ikie aka Tandjies aka Mo from Waffles and Mo, and the Promenade mall marketing manager Najeeba Small Ebrahim. Schools who need information on next year’s Next Generation Showcase can visit www.promenade.co.za or email [email protected].