David Beckham’s laaitie Brooklyn is a groot getroude man already.

The eldest son of the soccer star and wife Victoria tied the knot with heiress Nicola Peltz at a larney $3.5 million wedding ceremony, hosted at the father of the bride’s $100m home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

The pair said “I do” in front of their family and friends, including celebrity guests Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsey.

Other notable guests were Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – as well as Gigi Hadid and Nicole Richie.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, uploaded images from their big day, which were taken by a Vogue photographer.

Bride Nicola wore a stunning white custom-made Valentino wedding gown, while her groom Brooklyn looked dapper in a black Dior tuxedo.

Nicola’s new sister-in-law, Harper Beckham was among the flower girls.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple wed under a flower-garlanded chuppah (canopy) in traditional Jewish ceremony in honour of Nicola’s Jewish heritage.

Brooklyn also has Jewish heritage through his father David, 46, whose maternal grandfather was Jewish.

PROUD: Victoria and David Beckham

In keeping with tradition, Brooklyn smashed a glass wrapped in a napkin under his heel after he and Nicola were married by a rabbi.

David reportedly choked back tears during his speech while speaking about wanting to protect his first son following his birth in 1999.

A source told The Sun: “He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in.

He’s said to have added of Nicola: “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family.”

Brooklyn’s best men, his brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, also delivered speeches.

The newlyweds had their first dance to Elvis’ classic Fools Rush In, performed by South African singer Lloyiso, nogal.

The pair – who purchased a $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion last summer – met in 2017 and got engaged in July 2020.

