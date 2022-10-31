A LGBTQIA+ group brought colour into the lives of Lavender Hill’s golden oldies on Sunday, when the oumas en oupas were treated to a lekker lunch. Guardians of the National Treasure (GNT) founder Ralph Bouwers aka Zasa Gabor, along with outreach director Fabian Richter Jones and Clive Jacobs, aka Natalie Cole, first held a few pageants in order to raise funds.

Clive says they treated 100 elders: “Even though as the gay community we still have hurdles to overcome, we make sure that our place in society becomes a true reflection and part of our democracy. “[Even] with all the shootings and killings happening around us, we will never give up our freedom and right to care.” Fabian adds that one of the reasons for doing the event was for social upliftment.

“Covid-19 impacted our communities so much and now people need that hope that was lost during that time,” he explains. “We hosted a Mom and Dad of The Year and Miss Gay Legendary and Mr Gay pageants [to raise funds]. “The Legendary pageant was purely to celebrate the gays of yesteryear, who paved the way for the new generation like Clive Jacobs and Zasa Gabor.

GOOD SAMARITAN: Clive Jacobs “And this was a give back to the elderly people who face challenges every day.” Ralph says they even got their hands dirty to help establish a food garden. “We helped them with the garden,” he adds.

“There was rubbish dumped in an open space and then we decided we were going to clean and it took some time to do that but we managed and now they have food to sustain themselves.” “[Sunday] we prepared a three-course meal, which included a pasta dish. “Each person also received a R250 voucher for them to shop at a butchery.”