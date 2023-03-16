Witnessing a meltdown of what was supposed to bring an international act to Cape Town was a heartbreaking experience, but as the saying goes “the show must go on”. It was an event which sold close to 3 000 tickets, produced by the company Dham Holdings.

Jonandi, the director of the company, saw an opportunity to bring legendary US group The Temptations to town, but this deal quickly turned sour due to inside politics of the group and the promoter in Johannesburg. WE WILL RETURN: Manager Gigi James The Temptations Revue Band was scheduled to perform at the Du Kloof Lodge in Paarl this past Sunday, but this did not happen. The Joburg promoter claims that the group breached their contract but, according to The Temptations, it was the promoter who was guilty of the indiscretion.

Jonandi said: “We are deeply disappointed by the promoter in Jozi who promised that the band would perform at their concert, but we are very happy that we could deliver a stellar concert on the day for the people who refused to take a refund. “Even though some took the refund option, we saw just over 1 800 people who came out to support local acts perform, and it was a show that no one expected.” Jonandi added that his company has taken legal action against the Joburg promoter, “and feel that it is only right for us to be fully compensated for all our troubles and expenses”.

HY KEN SY DING: Loukmaan Adams He said: “Thus far we have received our deposit but we feel that our extra expenses, which we needed to pay for the show to carry on, must also be covered by the local promoter. “I am pleased to say that we have made contact with The Temptations Revue Band and they are coming back, so we can make it up to our people who so badly wanted that experience.” WHAT AN ENTERTAINER: Salome brought her A-game According to Gigi James, the manager of the American performers, the Joburg promoter owes them money, hence their refusal to do another show.

“We did not receive all our monies for the previous shows which were done by the Johannesburg promoter; we were promised to do nine concerts in South Africa, but only three materialised. This was already an eye opener for us and we decided to leave South Africa due to this happening.” She added: “This has never happened to us before, and we have always loved touring South Africa and we will definitely return to your shores.” Joburg promoter Antoinette Cassim would not go into detail about the monies owed, or the fact that only three shows were organised for the group, only saying: “It’s all lies and I was the one who was robbed in my own country by the American group, I will not leave this matter and they should never be allowed to return to our country.”