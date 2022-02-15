These three “lovesick” couples all have one thing in common – they met in the corridors of Groote Schuur Hospital.

Their love stories were told on the Heroes of Groote Schuur Facebook page this week and have garnered over 500 reactions from people inspired by their stories.

For a hospital as large as Groote Schuur, it comes as no surprise that Cupid would be lurking about, ready to shoot those arrows at unsuspecting “victims”.

One of them is Brenda-Lee Katzen-Thorn, an administration officer in Outpatients, who met her husband Wilfred Thorn, an outpatient, in 2018 after one of the clerks introduced them.

They fell in love and were married in January 2021, two days after Brenda-Lee’s 60th birthday, and have just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Brenda explains: “Wilfred had come to clerk Nokuphila Luzipo for his repeat medication, and because she knew he was single, told him that she wanted to introduce him to me.

SOULMATES: Brenda-Lee & Wilfred

“I walked out and I saw this man with these green eyes and he said to me, ‘I just love your bossiekop’ and that’s how we connected. We chatted via WhatsApp, and we went on our first date in February 2019.”

“After our second date I thought, ‘I just love the way this man treats me, like a queen’.”

She says in April that year, she went for a holiday to Australia, but saying goodbye was too much for Wilfred, who promptly popped the question in the departures lounge.

“I knew this was my soulmate,” says Brenda-Lee.

“I’ve never been married before. He was married before, but his wife passed away seven years ago.

“I used to pray to God to bring me a God-fearing man, and the Lord sent me him. I’m living my best life, thanks to him and to God.”

Tamzin Lee and Kobus Weideman were both patients at Groote Schuur when they met.

They have since married, and have a baby girl named Bailey.

CUTE: Kobus, Tamzin-Lee and baby Bailey

Tamzin also had a successful kidney transplant and says: “While I was on dialysis, I met my wonderful husband Kobus.

“We were both attending training sessions to become mentors at the Kidney Care Clinic (a clinic for adolescent patients) so that we could assist other patients with any difficulties that they might be experiencing.”

And then there are sweethearts Henry and Tercia October, who were both employed at the hospital when they met.

Nurse Henry and radiography supervisor Tercia will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary Friday.

SWEETHEARTS: Nurse Henry and radiography supervisor Tercia

“We met at Rochester House in 1991,” says Tercia. “When we were training we both stayed there as we are both not from Cape Town.

“I’m from Mossel Bay and Henry is from Bredasdorp.

They worked in different departments and different shifts, but could travel together to work most days. They have two boys, Jamie, 24, and Dylan, 18.

[email protected]