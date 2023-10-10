Teachers of the Western Cape have shown their class at this year’s National Teachers Awards held in Tshwane on Teachers’ Day. Four of the province’s nominees have, according to the Western Cape Education Department, placed in the top three for their excellence in subjects and teaching.

Shanley Cyster, from Rietenbosch Primary School in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch, was named the first runner-up for Excellence in Technology – Enhanced Teaching and Learning. DREAM COME TRUE: Shanley Cyster of Rietenbosch Primary Shanley tells the Daily Voice that her win was an achievement, not only for herself and her family, but for the many special needs learners who crept into her heart. “I feel like I achieved what I have been dreaming about doing, that is to make the department aware about how technology can help learners with special needs and to also broaden the scope for learners with special needs,” she said.

Mzoliswa Michael Mavovana was named second runner-up for Excellence in Secondary School Leadership. Mzoliswa, who teaches at Hector Peterson Secondary School in Wallacedene, dedicated his win to his school, learners, teachers, school governing body and parents. “You can only do this when you have a proper support system behind you and that is what every person who I mentioned has been to me. It also shows that with support you can achieve, no matter where you come from or work,” he added.

STRONGLY SUPPORTED: Mzoliswa Mavovana Dillon Henwood, from Elnor Primary School in Elsies River, placed second in the Excellence in Primary School Teaching category. Dillon says the award has stiffened his resolve to continue being the best teacher he can be. “I maintain that teachers are life-long learners. It was an absolute honour to receive this award,” he explained.

RESOLVES TO BE THE BEST: Dillon Henwood of Elsies River Cyril Goldstone, a teacher at Bloubergrant High School in Blouberg Rise, was first runner-up for Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences, while Dr Mariette Wheeler of Protea Heights Academy, in Brackenfell, was selected as one of the top 50 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize. FIRST RUNNER-UP: Cyril Goldstone, Bloubergrant High Mariette, who won the award for Best Teacher at the 2021 National Teaching Awards, was nominated by the Department of Basic Education for the global competition this year. Having trained as a biological scientist, she combined her two main passions – biological research and teaching.