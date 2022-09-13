A Belhar chef has been filling the tummies of Mzansi with delicious food for the last 15 years, but now he wants to fill the hearts and minds of his community with inspiration to better themselves. Randall Maarman, 39, says he is committed to becoming a role model while he is also passionate about growing his list of satisfied clients which includes local celebrities.

“My goal is to bring five-star cuisine to everybody, no matter where they come from or are staying,” he says. “A top-class meal can be made with any ingredient if you put in the right effort and dedication, so the same can be said about people.” Randall studied at Northlink College in 2006, and gained all his experience working and travelling overseas to countries such as France, Greece and the United States, where he cooked for mense such as music icon Jonathan Butler.

HIT: Butler and Don Vino Innie Kaap, he has cooked privately for personalities such as muso Jimmy Nevis while he also recently won the Dr Oetker Pizza Professional Masters competition with his creation of a new pizza. The family also boasts another successful professional – Randall is the brother of acclaimed actress Carmen Maarman, who stars in TV soap Arendsvlei. Randall adds: “I want more people to experience my food, so I also host private dinner parties in my community while one day I hope to be able to bring in younger chefs under my wing.

“The plan is to inspire the youth with my accomplishments so that they can become better versions of themselves.” LEKKER DITE: Singer Tarryn Lamb digs in While Randall has cooked worldwide, he has stayed true to his roots of Cape Malay-style dishes which is evident in his signature mutton curry dish. “Growing up, I used to watch my mother cook for the family and that is where my roots lie.