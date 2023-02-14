Tuesday is the international day of love and what better way to show your wife of 25 years that you still love her than to renew your wedding vows. This is exactly what apostle Lloyd Samuels did over the weekend when he went down on bended knee – again – for his beloved lady, Catherine, 44.

TYING THE KNOT AGAIN: Bended knee Pictures: Solly Lottering The couple invited 200 guests and dressed up for the occasion, him in a grey morning suit and her in a lovely white dress. To top it off, they were joined at the “altar” by their two original bridesmaids, Nazily Siedeman and Johetta Mitchells. Among the guests at the wine estate just outside Wellington were well-known local rugby player Angelo Davids from Klipheuwel.

The high school sweethearts got hitched on February 7, 1998 after two years of dating. Lloyd says: “It is mos the month of love and I thought what could I give my wife after 25 years of marriage? OU TROU DAG: 25 years ago. Pictures: Solly Lottering “On Saturday morning I went to look for roses to surprise her with and then I found a stall selling roses at Cape Gate Mall and I knew in my heart this was the right choice [renewing our vows]because back in the day when I was still a long distance truck driver, I would bring her roses.

“We men must know what our wives like, whether it be flowers or their favourite restaurant,” he adds. JOIN US: Bridesmaids Nazily, Johetta en couple Pictures: Solly Lottering Lloyd says on Saturday, he took Catherine to her favourite eatery, Dunstone, where he went down on bended knee again to ask for another 25 years of marital bliss. “When he went on bended knee all our guests got up and gave him a standing ovation,” Catherine explains.