She waited 20 years for this moment and now finally, Annie Katrina can call herself Mrs Baadtjies. Dressed in a beautiful white dress, veil and crown, Annie took her final walk as a Miss down the aisle of His Vision Church in Forest Heights on Saturday afternoon.

The amputee, who stole many readers’ hearts last week, spoke to the Daily Voice just hours before saying her ‘I do’ to the man who became her first and only boyfriend two decades ago. LOOKING GOOD: Annie “I have to be honest, I am not the slightest nervous, I am more excited than anything else, I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Abraham.” After the disabled couple’s neighbour appealed for assistance with their wedding in the Daily Voice last week, several readers have come forward to lend a helping hand, donating everything from Annie’s dress, to cake and food.

LEKKER MAN: Beautiful cake donated Annie’s first stop was at the Eve and Steve hair salon in Westgate Mall, Mitchells Plain to do her hair, make-up and nails. Salon owner Louise Taylor said after she read the story she immediately made contact with the couple’s neighbour Ramona VonAmstel. OPEN HEART: With Louise Taylor “Every bride deserves to feel special on their day and if we can help, why not? We want her to walk out of here feeling like the queen she is.”

Ramona said her nerves were klaar, especially because they were still skarreling for a suit for the groom on the morning of the wedding. But thankfully that was also sorted out. A dashing Abraham could only stare at his lovely bride as she walked down the aisle to the wedding march song.

AISLE LOVE YOU FOREVER: Abraham and Annie Baadtjies “It feels good to be married, I’ve been waiting to call him my husband for years, so om elke hoek en draai gaan ek hom my man noem,” Annie said smiling broadly. Abraham, who is wheelchair-bound after having a stroke, is a man of few words but one thing he could tell the Voice was that his prayer has been answered. MARRIED: Abraham and Annie Baadtjies “Sy is my sielsgenoot, she is my wife.”