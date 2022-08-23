This street dancer is living her fairytale after winning the Red Bull Dance Your Style Cape Town Qualifier 2022 over the weekend. Freestyler Zoe “Fairy” Aldridge won the crowd over on Saturday at the V&A Amphitheatre and will now be repping Cape Town at the nationals.

Hosted by the phenomenal Mel Rock, street dancers stieked uit in their numbers, battling it out to the tunes of Courtnaé Paul on the decks, but it was the pretty 20-year-old from Table View who wowed almal. “On the day, I was not even planning on entering. I just managed to get there on time and decided to do what I love and just have fun and the fact that I made it through is insane,” Fairy says. ALL THE RIGHT MOVES: Freestyler won the crowd over “I had an audition that day for a job which was the same time as the competition started so I thought I would not make it but everything worked out perfectly and I managed to get there on time.

“I just put my heart on the floor and it got me to where I am now.” Fairy says she’s been dancing since she was three and although she does not prefer any particular style, her strongest moves lie in contemporary dance, hip-hop and she recently started training in break dance. “I work as a professional dancer, choreographer and teacher at numerous dance studios in Cape Town,” explains Fairy.

“Dance is very conversational. Growing up I was a very awkward child because I was homeschooled so I did not get a lot of social interaction. “So being able to use dance to speak without using words is very powerful.” Three women have been crowned winners of the regional tours so far and Fairy says: “We are coming to slay; I am so excited because that's all I want for the female in the dancing battle space, to really grow as well as the freestyle scene in general.”