While some men, and women, can’t let a month go by without getting a haircut, this rasta has been growing his dreadlocks for over 30 years. Aldren ‘Oly” Davids says he was 21 years old the last time he had a haircut.

The 54-year-old Kraaifontein man, who also sports an impressive white beard, says his stunning long locks get attention everywhere he goes. “I was 21 years old the last time I shaved my hair, my uncle Japie Meyer still did it that time but he could not understand why my hair had to be locked. Lifestyle: Elder Oly says he hasn’t had a haircut since he was 21. “In our religion we don’t brush or cut our hair, you only need to keep it clean. For 33 years I haven’t had a comb or brush near my hair,” says the dad of two.

“In my culture I am an elder and they call me Elder Oly. “Everywhere I go people want to touch my hair and ask me what I do to get it so long.” But to walk around with such lovely tresses takes some work, he says.

“My secret is a blend of rosemary and aloe and olive oil that I rub into my locks,” he shares. “This will protect the hair and make it grow faster. “My dog Brent knows my smell already,” he laughs.

“I don’t know what the length of my hair is, I don’t worry about that. “When I wash my hair it’s very heavy but I’m used to it by now. “At night before bedtime I roll up my locks and put it in a turban so that it’s out of the way.

“As a Rasta, we make an oath to Jha never to cut or brush our hair. It is like when you convert. Got used to heavy hair: Aldren ‘Oly’ Davids, 54, from Kraaifontein. “My children are also following in my footsteps and their hair is also dreadlocked.” Oly says he will probably die with his locks intact.