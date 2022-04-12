The Daily Voice has a new pickled fish queen who shared her tasty recipe with us just in time for Easter!

The winner was crowned in the Daily Voice Pickled Fish Champ 2022 contest at the Golden Acre Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Three finalists battled it out for the best kerrievis title and the R10 000 cash prize.

In March, the Daily Voice and competition sponsors Fishrite went in search of the best pickled fish recipe in the Kaap.

Daily Voice Market and Branding Officer Olwethu Bhozo said: “We saw tons of people bringing their tasty, lekker pickled fish dishes to enter for the competition.

“Three finalists went dish to dish on Saturday to claim the grand prize of R10 000.

“Lucille Anthony, 67, from Bonteheuwel, Fatima Adams, 75, from Wynberg and Doreen Jaftha from Grassy Park brought well presented dishes, the aunties were oppit, but there could unfortunately be one winner.

CAPE CHAMPION: Lucille Anthony of Bonteheuwel . Picture: Jack Lestrade

“On the judging panel was Jolene Samuels, Avalon New, Natasha Kruger and Salvin Schrickker.

TASTING: Lucille serves judges winning kerrievis. Picture: Jack Lestrade

“The event was hosted by Andy Heynes from Pfore radio, the crowd was entertained by Captain Voice Power, on the decks we had DJ Clint Supreme from Athlone and Andrea Fortuin aka ‘It’s Anny’, a 19-year-old singer from Somerset West.”

ON STAGE: It’s Anny performs at the competition. Picture: Jack Lestrade

It was Lucille Anthony’s hake dish that had judges licking their fingers and asking for more.

Judge Jolene said: "Amidst the chaos, heartache and loss we suffered as a nation, we still had the capacity to be excited about a tradition that we hold dear to our hearts.

“It was extremely difficult choosing a winner because all three finalists really put in effort and took so much pride in their dishes.

TOP 3: Contestants in Daily Voice Pickled Fish Champ 2022 contest at Golden Acre. Picture: Jack Lestrade

“One finalist specially prepared bread pudding for us, it was such a sweet gesture.

“What stood out for us was the softness of the fish, the perfect combination of spice, sweetness and tang and of course the secret ingredient that elevated the dish… apricot jam."

Lucille, a mom of four and ouma of 12, says: “I’m really happy about this, I woke up today still thinking it’s a dream.

“Me and my husband are going on a little vacation with this money, we need the break away. Thank you, Daily Voice.”

The winning recipe will be published in Cooksister in Wednesday’s Daily Voice.

[email protected]