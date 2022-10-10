From Hanover Park to the world, Mikhail Manasse has proved that your circumstances do not limit your ability or what you can achieve. The 20-year-old started modelling in 2018 and has signed a two-year contract to work with international fashion brand Diesel, and now has his face on billboards in New York, London, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium and soon, also South Africa.

“My sister was the model in the family which inspired me to give it a try because I lacked confidence. And that was when I started joining local agencies and took every opportunity I got which helped to improve my confidence,” says Mikhail. His sister Micaela was crowned Miss Western Cape First Princess in 2019 and Miss Teen Western Cape Ambassador in the same year. GOOD STOCK: Sis Micaela “I did not get the Diesel job through my modelling agency, I got it on my own,” says Mikhail.

“My friend informed me of the casting happening for Diesel and we went and had our pictures taken and in February, I got confirmed for the job.” He says the shoot took place over three days and the campaign was produced locally at the Artscape, Stellenbosch Rustenberg wine farm and the incomplete highway in Green Point. Other than modelling, this outjie does athletics as well and is currently in Switzerland to train and compete. He will return to South Africa on November 13.

“I am a sprinter, long jumper and triple jumper. I am also the captain of my team called Ultra Athletics Club. “After I leave Switzerland on Monday then I will be going to London for vacation,” Mikhail explains. He adds: “I just want to be an example to not only the youth but people in my community, and show them that there can come good from Hanover Park.