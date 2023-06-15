There were smiles all round when a father and daughter cycling duo helped kit out laaities with new skool skoene. Cape sports personality Irafaan Abrahams and his daughter Nuha, 13, aimed to raise over R100 000 for underprivileged pupils and came out tops after completing the 109km Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The duo rode tandem, and told the Daily Voice that their dream of helping one school grew to three with the help of generous donors. Irafaan also hailed “superwoman” Nuha for motivating him to participate in March. They felt “blessed” when they visited Aan De Doorns Primary School in Worcester last Saturday.

“It was a blessed and rewarding day, especially seeing the kids smile as they walked away with their shoes,” Irafaan said. “My daughter is over the moon, she got to address the school for the first time and share with them why she, as a 13-year-old, took on a journey and convinced her daddy to take on the Cape Town Cycle Tour to help raise funds for school shoes. “Every moment on that cycle tour where we thought we were not going to make it, made it all worthwhile.”

Irafaan explained they chose these particular schools because they also deserved the little blessings in life. “It was the first time for the school that someone out of nowhere supported them like this. “There was nothing but love; from the making of the sandwiches, the party packs, that every child, teacher and support staff received and the parents and the whole community could be spoilt, words cannot describe this type of love.” he added.