In Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, there’s a diamond whose shine and sparkle can be seen from far and wide. Shumeez Scott, a model with Down Syndrome, won her first pageant in 2018 when she was crowned the first Miss Magnificent Women Icons: Phenomenal Woman in South Africa.

She has also won the international leg of the pageant and was crowned in India, and earlier this year, was named a Phenomenal International lifetime ambassador. With the help of her parents, they started the Shumeez Scott Foundation (SSF), an NPO which aims to help people with disabilities. Shumeez’s inspiration for forming this foundation was to be treated as a “normal” person. Her determination is to see a difference in her own life and in the lives of others with disabilities.

While the world observes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month, we look at how this foundation brings encouragement to special kids with something extra. At the SSF, run by mom Bahia Janodien and the daughter it was named after, everyone that comes for workshops and skills development are taught that they that they can live fulfilling lives with a little guidance, patience and encouragement. This is a message of love and respect and for parents to believe in the potential these kids hold.

Shumeez, 22, was turned away from all the jobs she applied for and started pursuing a modelling career in 2018, motivating kids to pursue their dreams. This foundation is mostly self-funded and can currently only cater for 47 people over the age of 18. It has no facilities and all projects are run from the family home. They are currently raising funds by creating art and selling them at craft markets to ensure keep the ball rolling and making sure fuel costs are covered to fetch and drop off their members in different areas around Cape Town.

TOO OULIK MAN: Winner Shumeez Scott with Mujahid Gold ribbons represent Down Syndrome, just like pink ribbons represent breast cancer and red ribbons HIV/Aids, and the SSF are selling them at R10 each to raise funds. Beside their daily needs, the foundation is also in dire need of premises and a suitable vehicle. At the moment, father Naziem Janodien uses his bakkie to do the transportation while they are busy raising funds to purchase a van.

As for premises, they would appreciate a sponsor to step forward as it will be used as a development centre to continue this incredible venture. For more information on the SSF, call 021 023 1466 or 0714436014 or Whatsapp 0628950380, otherwise email shumeezscottfoundation.org.za. ASSIST: The Shumeez Scott Foundation Last weekend, I stopped at a function in aid of cancer survivors, Cancer Candle Light Celebration, which saw more than 200 survivors walk with pink sweaters as they celebrated their victory.

Charnell, event coordinator and a cancer survivor, became teary-eyed as she thanked the audience who came out to support them. “It was the perfect day, it made us feel that we could fight 10 more years for this amazing life that we are blessed to live,” she said. “I appeal to people living with this thing called cancer to speak about it and not to go through it alone. Thank you for coming out, thank you to the artists who came out to perform for us, and thank you to my colleagues for making this special.”

Salome Damon has teamed up with some colleagues to unite against cancer. This concert is happening at Encore Lounge, corner of Old Kendal and Diep River Main Road, and will feature Uncle Cal, Nur Abrahams, Mujahid George and Loukmaan Adams. ALMAL: Charnell with Mujahid, Mansoor, Mo George and Loukmaan So if you want to have yourself a lekker afternoon of entertainment, then get your tickets today.