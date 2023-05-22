She has been crowned Miss Trans South Africa, was the first Miss Trans Africa and now, Cape Town diva Chedino Wessels Martin will take on the world stage to represent Mzansi at this year’s Miss Trans Global in London. Chedino from Heideveld was dubbed the Cape’s Caitlyn Jenner when she completed her trans journey in 2017.

The getroude vrou said that when she got the email from the casting directors in April informing her that she was a finalist at Miss Trans Global, she jumped out of her heels in excitement. “I never pictured myself getting an email like that one, like on an international scale, me…after all these years. “I was beside myself, I just sat there staring at my phone, my husband had to read it further.”

The Kaapenaar will be one of only two African queens selected, the other being from Nigeria. CAPE DIVA: The first Miss Trans Africa. Pictures: Supplied Chedino, who had been involved in pageantry for over 20 years, believes this competition was meant for her. “I’ve learnt to accept myself, that was the first part of the journey, I am at the stage where I want to be the voice for all trans women.

LOOKING GOOD: Chedino Wessels “The journey of transitioning was not an easy one, and even now there are social challenges, that is why I feel the global competition is a great platform to highlight all the ups and downs of it. “I know this will open so many doors for the LGBTQ+ community. “Finally we are being recognised not only for our beauty but will have the opportunity to also showcase the brains that goes along with it, it’s all about advocacy now.”

Chedino said she at first didn’t want to take part in the competition but her husband Keagan encouraged her. BACKED: With hubby Keagan. Pictures: Supplied “He has honestly been the best support. He was my biggest supporter when I got crowned as the very first Miss Trans Africa in 2022, his voice was the loudest. “It was also a reminder that dreams do come true.”