Tronkvoël R Kelly and his fiancée Joycelyn Savage have reportedly had their first child together, a baby girl named Ava Lee Kelly, reports hiphopdx.com. Savage shared news of the arrival via IVF by posting two pics of the baba over the weekend.

“My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright,” she wrote. “I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy. 12.08.22” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joycelyn Savage (@joycelynsavage_) Neither Kelly nor his attorney have issued a statement on the birth. Savage, who is one of the disgraced star’s alleged sex crime victims, released a memoir, Love and Joy of Robert in August, in which she revealed that she was carrying Kelly’s child.

However, in a statement to TMZ, Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean refuted the claims, and said that Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R Kelly’s child”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joycelyn Savage (@joycelynsavage_) In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Savage responded that Bonjean had geen idea she was undergoing IVF before Kelly went to the mang for sex crimes. “Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby,” Savage said. “When he got sent to prison, we paused on it, and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready. Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence.”