Silvertown Community Centre buzzed with excitement on Thursday night when five Grade 12 learners from the same family geared up for their matric ball. The five cousins from the Abrahams family in Athlone were cheered on as they graced the red carpet, with proud parents, friends and relatives celebrating the end of their 12-year school journey.

Twins Imaan and Ilhaam along with cousins Fawaaz, Imtiyaaz and Amarah dressed up for the fancy ball at Barron’s Estate as kwaai sports cars and motorbikes lined the streets to escort them to the Philippi venue. ESCORT: Amarah with bikers for her matric farewell send-off in Athlone The teens, who attend Bridgetown High School, started school together in Grade R at Blossom Primary. Fawaaz, 17, says he has enjoyed having his cousins alongside him.

“We started together at primary school and I enjoy having my cousins close to me,” he added. “Four of us are in one class and so we work hard to help each other. “It’s nice to share this celebration with your family because it’s not every day you see this.

“Next year we are all going our own ways ,so we enjoy what is left of it.” SWEET RIDE: Fawaaz, Amarah Abrahams Imtiyaaz, also 17, says having his cuzzies in one class makes it more difficult to get into trouble, adding that he is closest to Fawaaz. Asked what their plans were for the after party, he quipped: “No after party, aunty. Thursday night is thikr night.”

Amarah’s mom Aqeelah, 41, says the family is proud of the laaities, who are fortunate to make it to their final school year. “For the family, it was an iconic moment to see them celebrate their journey together,” she explained. LOOKING CUTE: Amarah Abrahams “Many of us don’t realise how fortunate we are to see our children go to their matric ball. Every day we hear of a teen who was shot and killed.