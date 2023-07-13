Young majorettes from across Mzansi battled it out for five straight days at the National Championships held at the Wynberg Military Base. The Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sports South Africa (FDDCMSA) hosted more than 800 girls from four different provinces.

The drummies finals took place on Tuesday and out of 95 teams that competed, only a few emerged as overall winners in their respective divisions. Avondale Primary Majorettes from Atlantis won the Military Drill Primary, and Hoerskool Eldoraigne from Centurion won the Drill Small High. GIRLS IN ACTION: Wynberg Military Base The Military Drill Large Primary and High schools were Avondale Junior Majorette and President High School, respectively.

Christine Pretorius, the federation’s president, said it was exciting to see new teams come out on top, while the level of performance showcased the sport’s rapid development. “We are very excited about our brand new teams’ results. This will ensure even more growth as the young athletes take pride in their sport and the recognition they receive,” she added. VICTORY: Avondale Primary won the Military Drill Primary.Picture:Tolken Media Avondale’s coach, Kaylene Cordom, told the Daily Voice that despite competing against the best of the best, her meisies held their nerve and stuck to their game plan.

“The competition was extremely tough for both juniors and seniors, but they persevered and the Avondale Primary Majorettes was crowned the Best Military Drill Team in South Africa,” she said. The team will return home with 10 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals, while four bronze and two silver medals went to the Avondale Senior Majorettes. PROUD: Avondale coach Kaylene Cordom and pupil.Picture:Tolken Media The 2024 National Championships will take place in Gauteng and Christine expects the competition to be even more intense and full of talent.