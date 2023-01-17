It’s back to school and the Daily Voice and Toppers Uniforms in Athlone came together to give 10 lucky winners a Toppers Uniforms gift voucher to the value of R1 000. Each winner was able to choose from a variety of school supplies from shoes, socks, bags, shirts and many more, to kick-start the new academic year.

Anthea Fernandez One of the winners was Julia Mitchell, 57, from Strandfontein and she is no stranger to entering and winning competitions with the Voice. “I am so excited because it is going to a very deserving child, it is the opposite neighbour and the granny is looking after the child,” she says. “The child doesn’t have a uniform and now she will have.

“The learner will be going to Grade 5 at Strandfontein Primary School. I used the voucher to take her a rain jacket, girls’ school shoes and a cardigan. “When I received the call on Friday that I won, I laughed because I already knew what the call was about.” Happy winners Winners had to collect their vouchers on Sunday at Toppers Uniforms and choose from a variety of school klere to have learners looking dazzling on Wednesday.

Another winner was Megan Ryan, 25, from Kensington who says her mom told her of the competition when the first entry came out. “I was able to get school clothes for three learners,” she adds. “I took them a school bag, a long-sleeve jersey, five pairs of boys’ school socks, two pairs of girls’ white socks and two school shirts.

“I am feeling very grateful and happy about it, seeing that it is January month so things were a bit tough.” Picture: Jack Lestrade. Toppers Uniforms manager Anisha Esat adds: “Toppers have a long-standing relationship with the Daily Voice. Initially we were advertising with the newspaper, then the Daily Voice approached us to ask if we would be happy to sponsor some uniforms which we were very happy to do. “The winners came from different areas.