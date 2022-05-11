Britney Spears doesn’t need an excuse or an invitation to take her clothes off.
So let’s hope the pop star doesn’t catch a cold.
On Monday, the pregnant singer shared yet another series of nude pictures from a vacation she took before conceiving with fiancé Sam Asghari.
In a full frontal pic posted on Instagram, the 40-year-old is standing kaalgat in the shower, covering her breasts with her hands.
She at least had the modesty to place a pink heart emoji over her private parts.
“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???” (sic) she captioned the series of six photos.
The Toxic hitmaker shared a similar shot in a follow-up post with the message: “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick! Photo dump before there was a child inside me!”
The mom of two hasn’t been able to keep her clothes on on social media since her 14-year conservatorship was ended in court in November 2021.
Under the strict rules, she revealed in court she was not allowed to marry or have any more kids.
Now, with her new-found freedom, the pop icon last month announced her pregnancy and has begun planning to tie the knot with Sam, 28, her boyfriend of five years.
The hunky model announced at the weekend that he and Britney have already picked a date for their wedding, but that it would remain secret.