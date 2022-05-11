Britney Spears doesn’t need an excuse or an invitation to take her clothes off. So let’s hope the pop star doesn’t catch a cold.

On Monday, the pregnant singer shared yet another series of nude pictures from a vacation she took before conceiving with fiancé Sam Asghari. TROU PLANS: with Sam Asghari In a full frontal pic posted on Instagram, the 40-year-old is standing kaalgat in the shower, covering her breasts with her hands. She at least had the modesty to place a pink heart emoji over her private parts.

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???” (sic) she captioned the series of six photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) The Toxic hitmaker shared a similar shot in a follow-up post with the message: “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick! Photo dump before there was a child inside me!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) The mom of two hasn’t been able to keep her clothes on on social media since her 14-year conservatorship was ended in court in November 2021.