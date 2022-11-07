Hundreds of mense flocked to the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on Saturday to witness history unfold in beulah (beautiful) fashion! There was a clicking of heels, shimmering garments and a dazzling array of colour as the annual Miss Gay Western Cape returned to stage after a two-year hiatus.

But, minutes before the crowning, pageant director Barry Reid announced that the pageant has undergone a name change and will now be known as Miss Sovereign Western Cape. Heideveld mom-of-one Rubee Lee Lucas, 27, beat nine other beauties to the crown. TRUE ROYALTY: Winner Rubee Lee Lucas, 27, with Legacy Onassis, 36, from Observatory, was first princess and Lovatiyya Cushcurva, 32, from Wolsley came in as second princess.

An excited Rubee Lee said: “I entered in 2017 and didn’t place anywhere but this time I came with the armour of God around me. I have much more support now.” The queen walks away with prizes to the value of R100 000. Rubee Lee looked stunning in her black swimwear and blew the crowd away with her shimmering blue evening gown.

She added: “My theme wear is a love letter to trans women. It speaks of my metamorphosis from the confines of the Anglican Church and society I grew up in, into the free-spirited trans woman I am. “Herewith I pay homage to my trans kings and queens who lost their lives to suicide and battles with mental health that I, too, fought. “Because of you, we can be shameless and free.”

GLITTERING WIN: The proud winner Rubee Lee Lucas Candice Jackoti won Miss Personality while Majesty’s Moore won the title of Miss Humanitarian, and got to wear the first sash with the late Mark Donough’s name added to it. Mark is the former pageant director who passed away due to a Covid complications. Artists who kept the crowd entertained included Jarrad Ricketts, Jayde Kay, Manila Von Teez and Berry Trystman.

Meanwhile, Reid explained the reason behind the name change of the pageant. “When we look back, the show started as Miss Gay Western Cape [in 2009], we did not have the language to broadly understand the different gender and sexual diversities within our community, now known as the LGBTQI+ community. ‘We have people who identify as drag queens, gay men and transgender women all entering the show,” he said.