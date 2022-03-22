In celebration of our 17th birthday on 16 March, the Daily Voice, alongside Nando’s SA, visited the Ihata care group in Heideveld.

The Ihata group comprises of a shelter for abused women and children and three old age homes.

Children from the community seek help, food, resources and care from the shelter.

With Nando’s SA, the Daily Voice served 40 children from the shelter with lekker kiddies meals.

RECIPIENT: The Ihata Care Group

The organisation runs an on-site crèche for children from the community as well as holiday programmes.

Joining us on the day was Nuraan Osman, Managing Director at the shelter and Nando’s.

