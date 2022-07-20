Over 25 barbers from across the country competed at the inaugural King and Queen of the Chair Barber Battle SA on Sunday. The competition took place at Buck Road Primary School hall in Lotus River and the aim of the initiative was to have people recognise their talent and highlight the fact that barbering can be a sustainable business.

The competition was organised by barber Zaid Thebus, owner of BoyzIIMenz Hair Studio, who says the event was a huge success. ORGANISER: Zaid Thebus “The outcome was really amazing, it was better than what I expected. “I could see that the barbers were taking their work seriously. The people came out in numbers to support,” he said.

BATTLE OF THE BLADES: Barbers in action at competition “I definitely want to make this a yearly competition and with sponsorships and donations, I would like to expand by taking this competition to other provinces. “It is costly to run a competition like this on my own and I didn’t see any profit, but my idea was for barbers to take their craft seriously and bring barbers together.” The barbers competed in four categories – Young Blood for barbers with less than three years experience, as well as Classic and Streetstyle.

In the Pattern category, the barbers were given a pattern to copy on the day to test their skills. Each winner received a trophy and a Wahl hamper, while the runners-up in each category received medals and Wahl hampers as well. One of the competitors was Khaled Djerrar, from Algeria, who has been a barber for 15 years.

SKILLS: Competitor in action “This is my sixth competition, I’ve done five in Algeria and one in South Africa but so far South Africa is different. “I met a lot of barbers who are all friendly and I can see the talent, it is a new generation on the rise,” says Djerrar. Nurdeen Brown won the Pattern competition after copying a star shape and swirls, and said: “Ever since Sunday, the demand for haircuts has been going crazy, people who I don’t even know are telling me, ‘my bru, I must cut my hair by you’.