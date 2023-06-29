Nicole Scherzinger and her rugby player berk Thom Evans are finally engaged.
Following three years of hogging the headlines with their public displays of affection after hooking up when on X Factor: Celebrity, the Pussycat Dolls singer reveals they are planning to wed after the former Scotland winger popped the question while they were holidaying in her native Hawaii.
Nicole, 44, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, with Thom, 38, down on one knee as he presented her with an engagement ring.
She simply captioned her post: “I said yes [sic]”
Thom shared the same photo on Instagram, along with another picture of them embracing with the ring on Nicole's finger, and wrote: “My Ever After.”
The pop star previously admitted the Covid-19 pandemic had helped strengthen their romance.
she told The Times newspaper in January 2021: “I’ve definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I’ve fought through and battled, and I’ve gone through challenges and relationships – and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
“Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I’m really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship.”
Thom admitted he had felt an instant connection to the Masked Singer judge.
He told The Sun newspaper: “People always say, ‘When you know, you know’ and I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment.
“But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since.”
Nicole, who dated Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton before romancing Thom, previously revealed that her ideal honeymoon destination would be on the idyllic French Polynesian island.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine last December, she spilled: “I’m dying to go to Tahiti. I’d honeymoon there.”