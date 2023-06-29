Nicole Scherzinger and her rugby player berk Thom Evans are finally engaged. Following three years of hogging the headlines with their public displays of affection after hooking up when on X Factor: Celebrity, the Pussycat Dolls singer reveals they are planning to wed after the former Scotland winger popped the question while they were holidaying in her native Hawaii.

Nicole, 44, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, with Thom, 38, down on one knee as he presented her with an engagement ring. She simply captioned her post: “I said yes [sic]” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) Thom shared the same photo on Instagram, along with another picture of them embracing with the ring on Nicole's finger, and wrote: “My Ever After.”

The pop star previously admitted the Covid-19 pandemic had helped strengthen their romance. she told The Times newspaper in January 2021: “I’ve definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I’ve fought through and battled, and I’ve gone through challenges and relationships – and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. KANALA: Thom popped the question to Nicole in Hawaii “Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I’m really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship.”

Thom admitted he had felt an instant connection to the Masked Singer judge. He told The Sun newspaper: “People always say, ‘When you know, you know’ and I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment. “But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since.”